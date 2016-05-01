PEC PUBLIC SCHOOLS ADOPT NEW MISSION AND VISION STATEMENTS

Farmville, Virginia– September 7, 2017 Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) adopted a new vision and mission at last night’s School Board Meeting. The composition of the new mission and vision has taken place as a result of the fall listening forums, staff, student & community advisory committees, the leadership retreat and summer focus groups which included: staff, students and community leaders. Last night the school board voted unanimously to adopt.

Mission: We are an inclusive, student-centered community focused on inspiring confident, knowledgeable, and productive citizens who are empowered to lead.

Vision: United in Excellence.

PECPS is grateful for the students, staff and community members who participated in the year-long construction of these statements. This is OUR mission and vision and we are Eagle Proud.