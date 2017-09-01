Students Recognized at Board Meeting

Great things are happening at Prince Edward County Public Schools. Quincy Scott pictured here with Superintendent Dr. Barbara Johnson, placed silver at the national FCCLA conference in Nashville. Quincy was recognized last night at our School Board Meeting.

Tiba Hamza placed 8th at the national FBLA conference in Anaheim. Tiba was recognized at our school board meeting last night for her accomplishment. Pictured is Tiba Hamza (left) and Dr. Johnson. Prince Edward students are Soaring to Excellence!