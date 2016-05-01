Fatal Appomattox County Crash

A deadly crash on Labor Day in Appomattox County. According to a statement from Virginia State Police, the crash took place at about 3pm Monday on Pamplin Road near Flower Road when a 2007 Suzuki VS1400 motorcycle was westbound on Pamplin. As the cycle rider came through a curve, he crossed the center line and struck the rear tandem of an eastbound tractor-trailer. The motorcyclist, 59 year-old James A. Kaufman Jr., of Knightdale, N.C., was thrown from the bike and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 31-year-old Kenbridge man, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.