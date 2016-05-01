VDOT SCHEDULES RT. 460 PUBLIC HEARING IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to Route 460 in Prince Edward County from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 14, at Rice Volunteer Fire Department, 948 Rices Depot Road, Rice, VA, 23966. The inclement weather date is September 19 at the same time and location.

The purpose of this project is to improve safety by reconstructing the U.S. Route 460 west intersection at VA Route 307. Through traffic will be maintained at all times, except during short duration flagging operations.

No formal presentation is planned at the open house style hearing. VDOT staff will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. The public can review project plans, ask questions and obtain information about the project’s timeline, cost and travel impacts, as well as provide feedback on the project orally or in writing.

Written comments can also be submitted by mail to Renard Yeatts, Project Manager, 4219 Campbell Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501 through September 24. Email comments can be sent to Renard.Yeatts@vdot.virginia.gov.

Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact VDOT at 434-856-8256, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.