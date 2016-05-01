LIGHTING OF THE LAKE AT TWIN LAKES STATE PARK

(Green Bay)… In honor of the National Day of Service and Remembrance, this Saturday, September 9, Twin Lakes State Park will host its fourth annual Lighting of the Lake ceremony. All are welcome to join us as we honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to others.

Get to the park by 7 p.m. to hear the Nottoway County High School band perform patriotic songs in honor of these brave men and women. At 7:30 p.m., we’ll have the color guard present the flag. Afterwards, visitors will be addressed by special guest speaker Retired Master Gunnery Sergeant Barry Bartasavich of the United States Marine Corps.

The Friends of Twin Lakes will have paper lanterns available in exchange for a donation, which visitors can decorate with drawings, photographs, or whatever else they wish. As the sun begins to disappear behind the trees, we’ll place candles in the lanterns and release them onto Goodwin Lake in a beautiful show of remembrance. For more information, please contact the Park Office at 434-392-3435.

