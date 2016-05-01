VSP INVESTIGATING BUCKINGHAM COUNTY CRASH

At approximately 8:40 p.m., Friday (Sept. 1), Virginia State Police Trooper D.L. Vaughn had pulled up to the stoplight at the intersection of Routes 15 and 20 in Buckingham County when he observed a violator driving on Route 15. The trooper activated the emergency lights on his 2015 Ford Taurus as he pulled into the intersection to turn left to head south on Route 15 and initiate a traffic stop.

A 2004 Ford Explorer traveling north on Route 15 was unable to stop in time and struck the marked patrol car in the side. The driver of the Ford Explorer then fled the scene on foot.

A state police K9 was able to track the driver into a wooded area not far from the crash scene. The Ford Explorer driver, Antonio D. Smith, 28, of Charlotte, Va., was taken into custody. Further investigation revealed he was wanted by another police agency. Smith was arrested on that warrant and charged by state police with driving on a suspended license. He was transported to Piedmont Regional Jail.

Trooper Vaughn was transported to Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, where he was treated and released early Saturday morning.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing at this time.

STORY CONTRIBUTED BY:

Corinne N. Geller

Public Relations Director

Virginia State Police