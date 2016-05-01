QUICK’S GOAL LANDS AT #4 ON ESPN SPORTSCENTER’S TOP 10 PLAYS

Video (YouTube): Quick’s Goal Lancers at #4 on SportsCenter Top 10



FARMVILLE, Va. – The 2016 Vice Presidential Debate put Longwood on national television. Thursday night, so did Janese Quick.

Longwood’s senior midfielder showed off her foot skills with a jaw-dropping goal late in a 2-0 win over American, and national sports broadcaster ESPN took notice. The goal, which was captured by Longwood’s Big South Network crew, earned a spot on the SportsCenter Top 10 Plays countdown later that same night, coming at No. 4 on the national program’s daily countdown of the top moments in sports across the country.

The highlight saw Quick pump-fake one American defender, dribble around another, and unleash a rocket from 20 yards out that kissed the bottom of the crossbar and into the back of the net in the 81st minute. The goal was the first of the season and sixth of her career for Quick, who sealed Longwood’s second straight win and propelled the Lancers to a 3-1 start that is the program’s best since 2012.

Quick’s #SCTop10 appearance is a first for both her and the Lancer women’s soccer program, but not for Longwood. She is the latest Lancer to appear on ESPN’s award-winning flagship program, joining a list that includes recent Top 10 Play selections Jessica Smith (softball), Emily Murphy (softball), JaShaun Smith (men’s basketball),Tristan Carey (men’s basketball) and Lucas Woodhouse (men’s basketball).

CONTRIBUTED BY:

Chris Cook

Longwood University

Assistant Vice President/Athletics Communications