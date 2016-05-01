DISASTER RELIEF FOR HURRICANE VICTIMS THROUGH PARKER OIL

There will be 4 Parker Oil drop off locations available through Thursday 09/07 until 4 pm for Hurricane Harvey Victims.

The items will be shipped on 09/08 to 2 different churches in 2 different areas hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. These churches are being used as shelters with their doors open to non-members. Items will also be distributed to the community through the church to families in need.

We are trying to gather clothing, water, pet food, flash lights, batteries, toilet paper, paper towels, plastic ware to eat with or anything that you may think could help them in this difficult time of need. Any item of donation will be greatly appreciated, most of these people have lost everything.

The drop of points are in Burkeville, Charlotte Court House, Chase City & Farmville at Parker Oil Company. Contact 434-767-3310 if you need more information.

CLOSED SATURDAY, SUNDAY & MONDAY (LABOR DAY) OPEN FRIDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY 8 AM – 5 PM