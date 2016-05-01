POLICE SEEK INFORMATION IN GUN STORE BURGLARY

FARMVILLE, VA – The Farmville Police Department is investigating a burglary and theft of multiple firearms that occurred at Ayers Building Supply on N. Main St. early this morning. At approximately 4:00 a.m., at least two suspects forced entry into the business taking an undisclosed number of handguns and long guns. A tracking K-9 from the Virginia State Police was called to the scene and located a scent trail. Evidence discovered along the scent trail leads detectives to believe that the suspects left the scene via Osborne Rd. and High Bridge Trail State Park, eventually making their way to a vehicle on River Rd.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation and they are offering a reward in the amount of $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, which brings the total possible reward in this case to $5,000.

​ Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Farmville Emergency Communication Center at 434-392-3332 or the ATF confidential tip line at 1-888-ATF-TIPS

(1-888-283-8477) or online at ATFTips@atf.gov.