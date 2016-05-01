VSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Nottoway County

At 8:55 a.m., Wednesday (Aug. 30), Virginia State Police Trooper S.E. Wenger responded to a single-vehicle crash in Nottoway County. The crash occurred on Route 460 Business near Route 658.

A 1995 Chevrolet CK1500 pickup truck was traveling east on Route 460 Business when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver over-corrected the pickup, which caused it to cross over Route 460 and run off the left side of the highway and strike a tree.

The driver, Betsy G. Evans, 44, of Farmville, Va., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

A 15-year-old female passenger was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The teen passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.