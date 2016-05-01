SEC DONATES TRUCK TO POWER LINE WORKER SCHOOL

CREWE, Va – Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) recently donated a line truck to the Southside
Virginia Community College (SVCC) Power Line Worker Training School.
SEC President & CEO Jeff Edwards, Vice President of Operations Brad Furr and Vice President of
Member and Public Relations Ron White presented the truck to the school’s lead instructor, Clyde
Robertson.
The truck itself, unit 71, has spent time at Fort Pickett, where the Power Line Worker Training School
campus is located. Fort Pickett is served by SEC, and the truck was used for reconditioning the power
lines on site.
“I would like to thank SEC for its generous gift to the program. We needed this equipment so that we could
expose students to as much ‘everyday’ line work as possible. Together we are making a difference in the
lives of these young people,” Robertson remarked.
Edwards explained, “At SEC, we value our partnership with SVCC through the Power Line Worker
Training School program. We were preparing to retire a line truck in our fleet when we realized the
current class did not have access to one. We recognized that the value of the truck would be greatly
enhanced as a donation to the program. The truck is fully operational and ready for the school to use for
many years.”
The first of its kind in Virginia, the school was founded in 2016 by a public-private partnership between
Virginia’s electric co-ops, Southside Virginia Community College, Virginia Community College System,
Virginia Foundation for Community College Education, Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative and the
Commonwealth of Virginia.
“We are happy to contribute to helping students learn how to operate these vehicles. With this knowledge,
they will be more valuable employees in the utility industry,” Edwards added.
For more information on SVCC’s Power Line Worker Training School, please visit www.southside.edu.
Southside Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative that serves over
55,000 homes and businesses in portions of 18 counties in central and southern Virginia. Headquartered in
Crewe, SEC has district offices in Altavista, Crewe, Dinwiddie and Powhatan.
