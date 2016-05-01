SEC DONATES TRUCK TO POWER LINE WORKER SCHOOL

CREWE, Va – Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) recently donated a line truck to the Southside

Virginia Community College (SVCC) Power Line Worker Training School.

SEC President & CEO Jeff Edwards, Vice President of Operations Brad Furr and Vice President of

Member and Public Relations Ron White presented the truck to the school’s lead instructor, Clyde

Robertson.

The truck itself, unit 71, has spent time at Fort Pickett, where the Power Line Worker Training School

campus is located. Fort Pickett is served by SEC, and the truck was used for reconditioning the power

lines on site.

“I would like to thank SEC for its generous gift to the program. We needed this equipment so that we could

expose students to as much ‘everyday’ line work as possible. Together we are making a difference in the

lives of these young people,” Robertson remarked.

Edwards explained, “At SEC, we value our partnership with SVCC through the Power Line Worker

Training School program. We were preparing to retire a line truck in our fleet when we realized the

current class did not have access to one. We recognized that the value of the truck would be greatly

enhanced as a donation to the program. The truck is fully operational and ready for the school to use for

many years.”

The first of its kind in Virginia, the school was founded in 2016 by a public-private partnership between

Virginia’s electric co-ops, Southside Virginia Community College, Virginia Community College System,

Virginia Foundation for Community College Education, Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative and the

Commonwealth of Virginia.

“We are happy to contribute to helping students learn how to operate these vehicles. With this knowledge,

they will be more valuable employees in the utility industry,” Edwards added.

For more information on SVCC’s Power Line Worker Training School, please visit www.southside.edu.

Southside Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative that serves over

55,000 homes and businesses in portions of 18 counties in central and southern Virginia. Headquartered in

Crewe, SEC has district offices in Altavista, Crewe, Dinwiddie and Powhatan.