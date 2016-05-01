THE “WEEK THAT WAS” IN LONGWOOD ATHLETICS

A Look Back at the Past Week’s Action in Longwood Athletics

August 29, 2017

FARMVILLE, Va. – Longwood’s first official week of classes is in the books, as are the official debuts of several of Longwood’s fall sports. Men’s soccer, women’s soccer and field hockey are all off and running in 2017, with all three taking their home field this past week.

Those three teams boast a combined 4-1-1 record to start the year, with field hockey (2-0) winning back-to-back bouts last weekend, women’s soccer (2-1) rallying to take down Marshall in double-overtime Sunday, and men’s soccer (0-0-1) battling VMI to a 2-2 draw Friday. The men’s and women’s cross country teams will get their chance to add to that early-season success this Friday, Sept. 1, when they open their 2017 season at the Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg, Va.

Along with the aforementioned wins and home debuts, Longwood hosted its annual kickoff march and pep rally Friday night with the eighth edition of The G.A.M.E. (Greatest Athletics March Ever). This year’s march saw more than 1,000 Lancers make the 1.5-mile trek from campus to the Longwood Athletics Complex where this year they watched the men’s soccer team take on Commonwealth foe VMI on Friday night.

In their first official showing in The G.A.M.E. 8.0, head coach Jon Atkinson and the men’s soccer program collected the school’s first tie in the yearly tradition with a 2-2 draw versus VMI. Longwood got an early goal from sophomore Connor Rea and a second half strike from senior captain Marten Pajunurm to match the Keydets’ two tallies.

That 110 minute draw followed another overtime thriller earlier in the day when the Longwood field hockey team kicked off their season with a dramatic 2-1 overtime win against Villanova on Leonie Versraete’s golden goal. The Lancers then completed their weekend a perfect 2-0 behind senior captain Lil-Sophie Achterwinter’s first game-winning goal in a 1-0 dominating shutout of Towson Sunday evening. Field hockey’s perfect weekend made it back-to-back seasons with a 2-0 start, the first time the program has done that in the Division I era dating back to the 2007 season.

The women’s soccer team punctuated the weekend with an overtime win of their own, rebounding from Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Towson to stun Marshall 2-1 in a comeback thriller Sunday in Huntington, W.Va. Trailing 1-0 in the second half, freshman Emily Mothersbaugh tied the game in the 73rd minute with her first career goal, and sophomore Emile Kupsov made it a Lancer win with her golden goal in double overtime.

Highlight of the Week

Stat of the Week

2,151 : Longwood women’s soccer senior Sydney Wallace has played 2,151 consecutive minutes without coming off the field, dating back to the start of her sophomore season. Wallace, an All-Big South first team selection and candidate for Big South Preseason Player of the Year, played every minute of the 2016 campaign and has played all 290 minutes this season. As the anchor of Longwood’s back line during that span, the Lancers have surrendered just 20 goals in 23 games, the fewest of any team in the Big South.

Tweet of the Week

Quote of the Week

“We showed true grit. Our defense stayed composed, and our offense came through when we needed them to. It was a true team effort.”

–Women’s soccer senior goalkeeper Maria Kirby, who notched five saves in the team’s 2-1 double-overtime win at Marshall Sunday.

ARMS Lancers of the Week

Marten Pajunurm, Men’s Soccer : Senior defender Marten Pajunurm factored into both goals in the Lancers’ season-opening draw against VMI Friday night at the Longwood Athletics Complex, dishing an assist to Connor Rea for the opening score and then finding the back of the net himself in the 74th minute. The three-point night from Pajunurm marked a career best for the senior defender, who split his time at left back and center back throughout the contest. A four-year starer, Pajunurm has now scored five career goals and dished three assists while starting 58 career contests.

Lil-Sophie Achterwinter, Field Hockey : Senior defender and team captain Lil-Sophie Acterwinter anchored a Lancer defense that allowed just one goal across two games, while facing only nine shots. In that two-game span, Longwood outshot their opponents 32-9 and picked up a 2-1 overtime victory at home as well as a 1-0 shutout to begin 2-0 for a second straight season. Achterwinter’s first collegiate game-winning goal was the difference Sunday as Longwood dominated Towson across the board. A native of Dusseldorf, Germany, Achterwinter has now scored eight goals and dished out seven assists in 53 career contests for the blue and white.

Longwood Athletics Scoreboard

8/24 Women’s Soccer vs. Towson L, 1-0

8/25 Field Hockey vs. Villanova W, 2-1 OT

8/25 Men’s Soccer vs. VMI* T, 2-2

8/27 Women’s Soccer @ Marshall W, 2-1 OT

8/27 Field Hockey @ Towson W, 1-0

*The G.A.M.E. 8.0

A Look Ahead

It’s another big weekend in Farmville as the Big South Network will air three games in as many days from the Longwood Athletics Complex. In that lineup, Lancer fans can watch Todd Dyer’s women’s soccer program take on American Thursday and VMI Saturday, while Friday’s field hockey showdown against VCU will be the first of three field hockey games to be featured this season.

In his third season on the air for Longwood athletics, Darius Thigpen, voice of the Lancers, will have the call on all three contests while Longwood sophomore T.J. Wengert will join him in the booth as a color commentator. Thursday’s broadcast begins at 7 p.m. while Friday’s is slated for 6 p.m. and Saturday’s conclusive live stream kicks off at 2 p.m.

Off campus, men’s soccer kicks off the first game of their four-game road swing Friday when they travel to ACC foe Pittsburgh for a 7 p.m. matchup. The men’s and women’s cross country teams will also hit the road for their 2017 debut, which takes place at the Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg, Va.

This Week’s Calendar

8/31 Women’s Soccer vs. American* 7 p.m.

9/1 Cross Country @ Virginia Tech TBA

9/1 Field Hockey vs. VCU^* 6 p.m.

9/1 Men’s Soccer @ Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

9/2 Women’s Soccer vs. VMI* 2 p.m.

9/3 Field Hockey vs. Dartmouth~ 10:45 a.m.

9/4 Women’s Soccer @ Virginia Tech 7 p.m.

*Big South Network Broadcast

^LANCERSTRONG Game

~Neutral Site

