One Injured In Prince Edward Crash

And then another person was seriously hurt yesterday morning near Route 307 and Route 731 in Prince Edward County. Troopers got the call just after 9:30 Monday morning. A news release from VSP says a Chevy Tahoe driven by Matt Glasgow, of Lynchburg, was eastbound on Route 307 when a 2008 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and struck the Tahoe head on. The driver of the Ranger was not identified, but he suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Richmond hospital. The Farmville Herald is reporting that the Ranger belonged to a business Cavalier Hose and Fittings in Farmville.

