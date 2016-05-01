Brookneal Man Dies In Campbell County Crash

An update to a deadly crash in Campbell County. VSP says in a statement that troopers responded to Route 501, just north of Route 917 at about 6pm on Tuesday of last week. A 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling on Route 501 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a culvert, overturned and then struck a tree. The driver, 33 year-old Rusty W. Layne, of Brookneal, Va., was not wearing a seatbelt, the statement says, and was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.