VSP Investigating Fatal Campbell County Crash

Virginia State Police Trooper T.W. Fridley is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred Aug. 22, 2017, at 6 p.m., on Route 501, north of Route 917.

A 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling on Route 501 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a culvert, overturned and then struck a tree.

The driver, Rusty W. Layne, 33, of Brookneal, Va., was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.