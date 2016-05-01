Farmville Leaders Discuss Confederate Monument

Farmville leaders have had discussions about the confederate monument on High Street, which was erected more than a century ago. The Defenders of State Sovereignty statue was built in 1900 by Confederate Veterans and Daughters of the Confederacy. The town owns the property where the statue is located, according to Kate Picket Eggleston, Farmville town spokesperson. The Farmville Herald reports that town leaders are not taking any formal stance so far, on the statue. Governor Terry McAuliffe also said earlier this month that discussion about Confederate statues and monuments should take place at the local level.