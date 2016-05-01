Multi-County Grand Jury Formed Includes Prince Edward County

A multi-county grand jury has been formed that includes Prince Edward County. According to a news release from Attorney General Mark Herring’s office, Amelia, Goochland, and Powhatan Counties are also included. The purpose of the grand jury is to investigate crimes across the region that could include gang violence, human trafficking, and drugs… among other things. The multi-county grand jury is separate from the local Prince Edward County grand jury, which does not have investigative and subpoena power. However, the multi-county grand jury CAN issue indictments against criminals.