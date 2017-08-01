UPDATE in Search for NC Fugitives & Missing Elderly NC Man

The Virginia State Police and Nelson County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their search efforts to locate the two North Carolina fugitives wanted for Tuesday night’s shooting of a woman in Nelson County. State police and the sheriff’s office have been able to confirm that Sean D. Castorina, 42, of Burlington, N.C., gassed up the stolen 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck at Ashley’s Market on Route 151 in Afton, Va., on Tuesday evening. This would have taken place following the shooting of a 60-year-old woman at a Nelson County residence on Laurel Road.

State police have obtained arrest warrants for malicious wounding and use of a firearm for both Castorina and Penny M. Dawson, 40, of Burlington, N.C. Investigators believe the two are traveling together.

The stolen pickup truck has a blue tailgate and a custom, faded-red bumper with the North Carolina license plate DHN 5418 affixed to it.

The shooting victim remains at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville for treatment of serious injuries.

Anyone with information about Castorina and/or Dawson…or might recall seeing the pickup truck at the gas station around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening…is asked to please call 911 or #77 on a cell phone. Tips can also be sent in via email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Both subjects should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

The search also continues for the missing 84-year-old man, Harold D. Simpson of Burlington, N.C., who was last seen at his residence on Aug. 18. His Chevrolet Cobalt was found abandoned Monday (Aug. 21) down the road from the shooting that occurred the next night (Aug. 22).

Due to the ongoing search efforts for the wanted subjects in and around Nelson County, those attending the Lockn’ Festival 2017 can expect to see an increased police presence. The additional troopers and deputies are on assignment for the safety and protection of concert attendees. The Lockn’ Festival 2017 officially begins Aug. 24 and continues through Aug. 27 in Nelson County.