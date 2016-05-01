Dan Campos Leads the Charge in Lancer Midfield Heading into 2017 Season

Following a season that culminated with a run to the program’s first-ever Big South title game, the Longwood men’s soccer team is less than a week away from embarking on its 2017 season in The G.A.M.E. 8.0 against VMI.

A strength of the squad for the Lancers in 2017 will be the midfield and wings, where Longwood will have an abundant amount of options to play in that area of the pitch.

“Overall, I think a strength of the squad is that we have a number of guys that can contribute and play in the midfield area,” said Longwood head coach Jon Atkinson.

Heading that unit will be senior Dan Campos, a team captain who finished third in Preseason Big South Attacking Player of the Year voting. Campos is primed for a dynamic senior season after leading the NCAA in assists with 12 as a junior. The Bergen, Norway, product ranks atop the Longwood Division I record book with 23 career assists and needs 20 to match Ray Jones’ school record of 43.

“The thing that impresses me most about Dan is that he’s not a player with just an on-field presence anymore, but he’s shown a level of maturity in his decision-making ability,” Atkinson said.

Campos will look to pick up where he left off at the end of the 2016 season after posting 11 points in Longwood’s final four games of the season that culminated with the Lancers advancing to the program’s first-ever Big South Championship game. On the final day of the regular season against rival Liberty, Campos helped lead the Lancers into the postseason with a six-point night, netting a pair of goals, including the golden goal. Four days later, he put together another epic performance with a pair of goals in a five-point night in Longwood’s quarterfinal win at UNC Asheville.

“I’m hopeful that I can pick up right where I left off from last year,” Campos said. “I’m looking to lead by example. I’m not really that vocal, so I try to lead more with my actions rather than words.”

Despite the graduation of his midfield partner Finnlay Wyatt, who’s now enjoying a pro career with the Richmond Kickers, Campos will have plenty of help in the midfield. Connor Rea will look to build off a successful freshman season in which he scored three goals and added an assist, as he possesses abundant amount of energy on the pitch and the creativity to aid Campos in the middle of the field.

“Connor is another integral player who saw many minutes his rookie year,” Atkinson said. “Certainly a locker room character, Connor is a combative player who gives drive and energy to the team and will be a crucial part of our midfield.”

On the wings, the Lancers turned to Sherif Maalouf and Eoin O Donovan throughout the preseason, as that pair displayed quality with numerous chances, including O Donovan’s dynamic goal off a corner kick in Longwood’s friendly at No. 15 Charlotte. Meanwhile, Maalouf, a 15 game starter for the Lancers in his first two seasons in blue and white, has shown he can create from his position and also found the back of the net at Charlotte.

“We have Sherif, who despite all of his injuries, will be a major contributor for us,” Atkinson said. “Last year, we saw where we can put him on the wing or he can come in and play as an attacking midfielder.”

In addition, newcomer Josh Hanratty joins the group after a pair of seasons at UNC Pembroke and he looked strong while starting at a holding midfielder position in Longwood’s two exhibition games against UNC Charlotte and Wright State.

Atkinson will have numerous options throughout the midfield, as Longwood has added and developed depth needed to be successful. In addition, the roster features flexibility, allowing Atkinson to play to the squad’s strengths.

Several newcomers to watch include Holden Fisher, as well as the likes of Marcel Guzman and Luke Ahalt. Fisher became the first player in Virginia since Brian Ownby, a former MLS starter, to earn All-Metro and All-State honors in the same season. In addition, Guzman will be an understudy of sorts to Campos in the midfield, playing a similar creative playmaking style as a central midfielder, and Luke Ahalt was solid in preseason and will provide depth on the heels of a solid preseason.

On the wings, Atkinson has the option of placing the likes of speedster Mo Jalloh, as a potential sub off the bench for O Donovan and Maalouf. In addition, the Lancers have options to bring in the likes of newcomer Joshewa Frederick, Justin Gates and Sammy Dupoy.

Longwood officially opens its 2017 regular season Friday, Aug. 25 hosting VMI in The G.A.M.E. 8.0. The opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m., at the Athletics Complex and will mark the first of six scheduled broadcasts for the men’s soccer team on the Big South Network.