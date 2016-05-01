A Look at the Lancer Defense and Goalkeepers for 2017

Following a season that saw their first MAC Championships appearance in program history, Longwood field hockey is just over 48 hours from making its regular season debut at Elizabeth Burger Jackson Field.

Headlining the defensive unit is an experienced group of four seniors in Lorissa Morton, Sarah Vrhovac, Kate Colley and Lil-Sophie Achterwinter who have all helped the Lancers turn in seven shutouts over their first three seasons donning the blue and white. All four seniors have played at least 24 games throughout their careers with Colley and Achterwinter garnering the most experience with 50 and 51 games played entering the 2017 campaign.

Achterwinter, who enters her second season as a team captain, anchors a defensive unit that was in the top half of the MAC in almost every statistical category a season ago including shutouts, goals against average, goals allowed and defensive saves.

“She’s matured quickly, she understands it,” said Longwood head coach Iain Byers on his senior captain. “She’s very self-aware, and in my opinion, seems to be very focused on what she needs to do. She holds the team to a high standard and she looks out for the team as well.

“She’s got that good balance between making everyone work hard and having everyone’s best interests in mind. That leadership’s huge, particularly on such a large class of freshman.”

Achterwinter has also displayed her versatility over her career, scoring seven goals and assisting on seven more, tops in the returning defensive unit. She also plays a key role in the Lancers’ penalty corner, an area that Byers thinks Longwood can succeed this season.

“One of our goals this year is to have a very threatening corner unit,” Byers said. “(Achterwinter) has good technique, and anyone with good technique can be involved with corners. We’re going to get some good shots from her, Leonie (Verstraete) and Edel (Nyland).”

“We really want to have a powerful corner unit and I think we certainly can with Lilly’s help.”

Behind that stacked group of senior-led defenders is Katie Wyman, a goalkeeper who saw success as a freshman two seasons ago.

After the graduation of Lauren Bernard, Wyman will have the task of playing in goal after Bernard took a stronghold on the position last season.

In her brief career, Wyman has logged over 528 minutes in 10 games of the 2015 season where she collected 39 saves, a .696 save percentage and a 4-2 record, two of those wins coming in shutout fashion. In that freshman campaign, Wyman made six starts tallying a career-best eight saves against Saint Louis and recorded six saves versus No. 6 nationally-ranked Duke.

“She’s had a little bit of an interesting career,” Byers said about his goalkeeper. “She came in and she did well in her freshman year. Lauren Bernard, our senior goalkeeper, stepped up last year so we made the decision to talk to Katie, and she redshirted last year.”

Abigail Goldberg, the lone goalkeeper in Byers’ latest recruiting class, is slated to serve in the role of backup on the two-deep depth chart.

Goldberg is joined by Mia Leeman and Lea Van Luvender, the two defenders in Byers’ latest class, as potential freshman that will fight for playing time after spending time in the lineup during the two preseason exhibitions.

The Lancers’ pursuit for another MAC Championships appearance officially gets under way Friday, Aug. 25 when Villanova comes to town for a 4:30 p.m. showdown from Elizabeth Burger Jackson Field at the Longwood Athletics Complex.