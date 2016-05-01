Farmville Law Practice Moves to New Downtown Location

The attorneys at Elder & Watkins like to compare their work to preventive medicine. Their planned move to a more customer-friendly space should be just what the doctor ordered. On Sept. 1, Elder & Watkins will open for business at 113 Second Street, two blocks from their current location. The new offices will be located in the same building occupied by the offices of attorney Preston Lancaster.

According to Gary Elder, managing partner of the firm’s Farmville office, “We have for some time known that we were in need of a larger office space. This location features increased parking, a larger conference space and room for future growth.”

The general practice firm will continue to offer a wide range of legal services including real estate law and civil litigation, personal injury, criminal and traffic defense, estate planning and administration, and business formation/business law.

“It’s an honor to work in close proximity to Preston Lancaster, who is such a well-known and accomplished attorney,” Elder said.

Elder, who has practiced in Southside Virginia for the last six years, is currently serving on the Virginia State Bar Disciplinary Committee for the 9th Judicial District and is the Town Attorney for both the Town of Farmville and a number of other municipalities in Southside Virginia.

In addition to the firm’s Farmville office, Elder & Watkins also maintains an office in Charlotte County, managed by David Watkins.

“This is an exciting time to be in Farmville,” Elder said. “The Town is experiencing a great deal of growth, and it’s an honor to help promote and assist in that growth by providing our services to the individuals, businesses and governmental bodies that are spearheading that growth. We look forward to growing our practice as Farmville continues to grow.”