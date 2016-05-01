VSP INVESTIGATING FATAL AMHERST COUNTY CRASH

Virginia State Police Trooper N.E. Hollandsworth is investigating a fatal crash in Amherst County. The crash occurred Monday (Aug. 21) at 12:27 p.m., on Route 29 Business at Route 130.

A 2004 Nissan Xterra was traveling south on Route 29 Business when it made a left turn towards Route 130. The Nissan pulled into the path of a northbound 2004 Chrysler Sebring. The Sebring was unable to avoid striking the Nissan.

The driver of the Xterra, a 17-year-old Madison Heights male, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chrysler, Cassell M. Davis, 83, of Amherst, Va., was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where died later Monday. An adult female passenger was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The 17-year-old driver was charged with failure to yield the right of way. The crash remains under investigation.

Story submitted by:

Corrine N. Geller

Public Relations Director

VSP