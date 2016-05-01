LWU NIGHT WITH THE KICKERS SET FOR AUGUST 26TH

FARMVILLE, Va. – Longwood alumni relations is hosting a Longwood Night with the Kickers Saturday, Aug. 26.

Fans interested in the event can sign up by clicking, here. The ticket against the Charleston Battery will get those who sign up Longwood gear, drinks, “skybox” seating and food from Lola’s Cocina.

Fans will also have the opportunity to watch former Longwood star Finnlay Wyatt, who was signed with the Kickers earlier this spring. Longwood’s first men’s soccer first-team All-Big South selection, Wyatt registered his first professional assist earlier this summer against Premier League side Swansea City.

In his three seasons with the Lancers, Wyatt patrolled the midfield and scored 11 goals and 13 assists for 35 points. A product of Sheffield, England, Wyatt led the Lancers to the program’s first-ever appearance in the Big South Championship game, scoring the game-winning goal in Longwood’s 1-0 upset win over No. 2 seed High Point in the Big South semifinals.

Longwood men’s soccer hosts Wright State Saturday, Aug. 19 in its final preseason tune-up prior to the start of the regular season and The G.A.M.E. 8.0 Friday, Aug. 25 against VMI. Saturday’s contest against the Raiders is set for a 3 p.m., kickoff.

