VPS INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J.T. Fariss is investigating a fatal crash in Prince Edward County. The crash occurred at 1:49 p.m., Aug. 17, 2017, in the 3300 block of Abilene Road.

A 2004 Honda was traveling east on Abilene Road when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected the vehicle, which caused the Honda to run off the right side a second time and then strike a tree.

The driver, Gavin A. Lozano, 20, of Farmville, Va., was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The front-seat passenger, Brianna F. Giuriceo, 18, of Farmville, Va., died at the scene.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts.

Lozano was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.

story submitted by:

Corinne N. Geller

Public Relations Director

Virginia State Police