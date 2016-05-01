Deadly Crash Thursday In Prince Edward County

Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Prince Edward County. It happened just before 2pm Thursday in the 3300 block of Abilene Road, or Route 604, southwest of Farmville. A prepared statement from VSP says that a 2004 Honda was traveling east on Abilene Road when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected the vehicle, which caused the Honda to run off the right side a second time and then strike a tree. The driver is identified as 20 year-old Gavin A. Lozano, of Farmville, Va.. He was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The front-seat passenger, 18 year-old Brianna F. Giuriceo, of Farmville, Va., died at the scene. Both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts. Lozano was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.