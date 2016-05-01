SOL RESULTS SHOW NEED FOR IMPROVEMENT IN PEC

The Virginia Department of Education released SOL scores today and the results for Prince Edward County show there is room for improvement. Prince Edward County Elementary School and Prince Edward County Middle School met all SOL benchmarks except in English while Prince Edward County High School met all SOL benchmarks except in mathematics. In Virginia, elementary and middle schools must achieve a 75 percent pass rate in reading and writing, and a 70 percent pass rate in math, science, and social studies in order to meet the established benchmarks for each test and to be accredited. Virginia high schools must meet the same SOL benchmarks, as well as the benchmark for on-time graduation rate in order to be fully accredited. Based on preliminary graduation data, the on-time graduation rate at Prince Edward County High School has improved. Preliminary data shows an on-time graduation rate of 93.21% which is a two percent increase over last year.

While the official scores were not released until today, the teachers and administrators have been using preliminary SOL data to address those areas where improvement is needed, including the achievement gap that exists between the various subgroups. Throughout the division, Gap Group 1 (students with disabilities, limited English proficiency students, and economically disadvantaged students) and Gap Group 2 (black students) scored lower on most SOL tests than did their white counterparts.

Teachers have been hard at work throughout the summer and during the first two weeks of school to ensure that their lesson plans and instruction align to the Virginia Standards of Learning and have received professional development training on effective reading strategies and curriculum alignment.

“We will work diligently to address the more demanding testing curriculum and we will rebound with scores that trend in a more promising direction,” stated Dr. Johnson.