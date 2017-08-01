SUPERVISOR OF FOOD AT PEC SCHOOLS JOINS VA.’S FIRST LADY ON PANEL

Bruce Davis, Supervisor of Food Service at Prince Edward County Public Schools joined Virginia’s First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe and a panel of expert school nutrition directors in Virginia to discuss the Commonwealth’s efforts to end childhood hunger through unique public-private partnerships between school divisions, local communities, nonprofit organizations, and state agencies.

Pictured: Bruce Davis, Supervisor of Food Service with First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe at the 2017 School Nutrition Association National Conference in Atlanta Georgia.