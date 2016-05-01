OB/GYN PHYSICIAN HILARY L.S. NEVES, M.D., TO JOIN CENTRA SOUTHSIDE

Centra is pleased to announce that Hilary L. S. Neves, M.D. Obstetrician/Gynecologist will join the Centra Medical Group-Women’s Center located at the hospital in Farmville, Virginia in September of 2017.

Dr. Neves, earned her undergraduate degree in Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology from the University of New Hampshire. She graduated as Summa Cum Laude with Presidential Honors; she was also elected into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s most prestigious honors society. She earned her Doctorate of Medicine from Drexel University, College of Medicine in Philadelphia. Dr. Neves continued her training for residency at Virginia Tech-Carilion School of Medicine in Obstetrics and Gynecology located in Roanoke, Virginia.

Dr. Neves is a member of the Junior Fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and Alpha Chi Sigma, a professional honors chemistry fraternity. Dr. Neves spent her time during college and medical school mentoring youth in multiple different organizations in her area. Her ongoing research has been on The First Birth Project– preventing the first cesarean and its impact on fetal and maternal outcomes at Carilion Roanoke Hospital.

Dr. Neves’s hobbies include antiquing, genealogy research, crime shows, and managing a herd of myotonic (“fainting”) goats as well as pigs and chickens on their 50-acre farm.

To make an appointment with Dr. Neves at the Women’s Center please call (434) 315- 2950. The Centra Medical Group- Women’s Center is located at 800 Oak Street, Farmville Virginia 23901