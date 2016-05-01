PEC SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER REPLACEMENT SOUGHT FOR LOCKETT DIST.

The Prince Edward County School Board is seeking a replacement member for a vacancy in the Lockett District. An applicant must be a registered voter and a resident of the Lockett District of Prince Edward County. The position will be held through December, 2017 and placed on the November, 2017 election ballot. Applicants are required to send a Letter of Interest and a Resumé to Ms. Melanie D. Adams, Clerk of the Board, Prince Edward County Public Schools, 35 Eagle Drive, Farmville, VA 23901. Deadline for applications is August 24, 2017.