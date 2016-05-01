SIX PEC SCHOOLS STUDENTS RECEIVE AP SCHOLAR SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Each year, College Board releases an AP Scholar report to schools that have students that earn special recognition. There are three award levels that students in a given school can obtain directly from College Board. The introductory level is called AP Scholar. Students obtaining scores of 3 or better (on a scale of 1 to 5) on three or more exams receive this level of recognition. Students obtaining an average score of at least 3.25 on all exams taken and scores of 3 or better on four or more exams receive the AP Scholar with Honor level of recognition. Students obtaining an average score of 3.5 or better on all exams taken and scores of 3 or better on five or more exams receive the AP Scholar with Distinction level of recognition. The following is the list of Prince Edward County High School students who are joining the ranks of AP Scholars for the first time or who increased from one level to another.

Grace Rust, a rising senior, earned the AP Scholar level of recognition and has completed 3 AP exams.

Ian Lower and Connor Stimpert, both rising seniors, earned the AP Scholar with Honor level of recognition and have both completed 4 AP exams.

Kait Hosmer, a rising senior, earned the AP Scholar with Distinction level of recognition and has completed 5 AP exams.

Both Abigail Deppen and Henry Lutz, 2017 graduates of Prince Edward County high school, increased from the AP Scholar with Honor level to the AP Scholar with Distinction level of recognition. Both completed 6 AP exams in their high school careers