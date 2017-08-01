P. E. Co. Public Schools receive awards for Chemistry Olympiad Exam

For the second year in a row, Prince Edward County High School has won both the Team Award and the School Award for the second year Chemistry Olympiad exam. The Prince Edward Team consisted of: Abigail Deppen, Kait Hosmer, Ian Lower, Henry Lutz, Chaney Sheehan, Connor Stimpert and Aaron Weese. The Team Award is given to the school with the highest combined total for five students. The School Award is given to the school with the highest overall average of all team members after the highest and lowest scores are removed (a school must have at least seven team members to be eligible). Henry Lutz achieved the highest score on the exam he took for the third year in a row while Connor Stimpert tied for the second highest score on the same exam. Four Prince Edward County students qualified to take the National Level exam-the most from any single school in the local competition. These students were: Henry Lutz, Connor Stimpert, Ian Lower, and Kait Hosmer. While four qualified, only two are allowed to represent any given school. Henry and Connor traveled to JMU back in April to spend one of their Saturdays taking the three part approximately six-hour exam.

Back Row L-R:

Dr. Gary Lutz, Connor Stimpert, Henry Lutz.

Front Row:

Aaron Weese, Kait Hosmer, Abigail Deppen.

Not Pictured:

Ian Lower & Chaney Sheehan