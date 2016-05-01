Highway Marker To Honor Nathaniel Hawthorne

A state historical marker issued by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources that recalls the career of civil rights leader Nathaniel Lee Hawthorne, who lived in Lunenburg County, will be dedicated this weekend in the Town of Victoria. The ceremony to unveil the marker will be held tomorrow, at 10 a.m., at the marker’s location at 722 Mecklenburg Avenue, Victoria. The ceremony is open to the public. The Peoples Community Center, located at 1021 Tidewater Avenue in Victoria, will host a reception after the event. A Lunenburg County native born in 1923, Nathaniel Lee Hawthorne “campaigned for racial and social justice for the people of Southside Virginia,” the marker states. A veteran of World War II, Hawthorne endured “death threats and other attempts at intimidation” for his civil rights work.