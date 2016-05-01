CENTRA LYNCHBURG GENERAL HOSPITAL RATES 5th AS BEST IN STATE

The 2017-18 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” guide ranks Centra Lynchburg General Hospital as the 5th best hospital in the state of Virginia. With nearly 130 hospitals, Virginia is an incredibly competitive state. Central Virginia is indeed a strong location for these hospitals as UVA, Carilion and Centra were among the top, with VCU and Sentara Norfolk General rounding out the Top 5.

This is a significant rise for Centra, as it was ranked #9 last year. This increase is due in part to Centra being recognized as high performing in the following specialties: gastroenterology & GI surgery, geriatrics, nephrology and pulmonology. Additionally, Lynchburg General Hospital also ranked high performing in the following procedures/conditions: aortic valve surgery (newly recognized for 2017-2018), heart bypass surgery, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, COPD, hip replacement and knee replacement.

U.S News evaluates each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures. Some data came from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the American Hospital Association and from other professional organizations. The U.S. News rankings and ratings are based on multiple factors, such as patient safety, volume, patient outcomes, advanced technologies and patient services, physician surveys and accreditations from outside agencies.