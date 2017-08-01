P. E. CO. HIGH SCHOOL FBLA IN NATIONAL COMPETITION

June 27, 2017 to July 3, 2017, Prince Edward County High School students attended the National Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Leadership Conference. The students that advanced from state competition competed in four events from Digital Video Production to Public Speaking.

During the conference, students participated in many workshops and networking opportunities from students around the United States and several international chapters. Tiba Hamza placed 8th in the nation in Introduction to Business Procedures. The students represented our school and the state of Virginia well.

FBLA-PBL is the largest business education student organization in the world! Nearly a quarter of a million high school and middle school students, college and university students, faculty, educators, administrators, and business professionals have chosen to be members of the premier business education association preparing students for careers in business.

The organization is recognized by the American Management Association, Association for Career and Technical Education, Career College Association, International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education, March of Dimes, National Association of Parliamentarians, National Association of Secondary School Principals, National Business Education Association, National Management Association, and the U.S. Department of Education.

Front Row – Tiba Hamza

Back Row (L-R) – Henry Lutz, Joel Thomas, Jessica Tibbs, and Keillor Libby