FRESH LOOK, ENHANCED DESIGN UNVEILED FOR LONGWOODLANCERS.COM

FARMVILLE, Va. – The Longwood University athletics department unveiled the redesigned LongwoodLancers.com, debuting a new look and updated features for the official athletics website of Longwood University.

The site, which debuted Wednesday, was revamped in a collaborative effort with college athletics website provider SIDEARM Sports, the Longwood athletics communications office and the Longwood University marketing and communications office. The new-look hub for Longwood’s 14 varsity athletics programs features a modern design, easier navigation, and integration with Longwood athletics’ social media platforms.

Additionally, the site now boasts a responsive layout that will automatically adapt to a user’s custom screen resolution and browser settings, as well as mobile devices and tablets.

“We’re excited to show off the design and functionality of the new LongwoodLancers.com,” said Chris Cook, Longwood assistant vice president for athletics communications. “Our goals were to improve navigation for our users and reskin the site with a theme that allows us to better share the stories of our student-athletes and programs.

“We’re especially pleased with the new responsive layout, which allows users to properly browse the site regardless of their device or computer settings. More than half of our traffic came from mobile devices last year, and with that number continuing to rise, it’s important that we adapt to the different ways people get to the site.”

The layout of the new LongwoodLancers.com was created to complement the design of www.longwood.edu, a redesigned version of which Longwood University recently unveiled in the fall of 2016. As was one of the main focuses of the Longwood.edu makeover, navigation for LongwoodLancers.com has also been streamlined. Among those improvements, visitors will now have quicker access to schedules and rosters, a more comprehensive all-sports calendar, and a static ticker that scrolls through recent scores and upcoming games.

The new version of LongwoodLancers.com is the latest boost to Longwood University’s digital and media presence through athletics, which has grown steadily since the institution began making the jump to the Division I level during the 2004-05 academic year. Longwood now produces 50-plus in-house broadcasts of athletics contests every year on the Big South Network, hosts all men’s basketball games and select women’s basketball, baseball and softball games on WVHL 92.9 FM, and has averaged at least 1,000 new followers on Facebook and 500 on Twitter per year over the past three years.

Additionally, LongwoodLancers.com has broken records for most unique visitors for three consecutive years, and last year broke the site’s records for users and pageviews.

“We are immensely thankful to the team at Sidearm Sports for their dedication and attention to detail, specifically with how well they balanced our new design with the layout of our university’s website,” Cook said.

“The people who come to LongwoodLancers.com aren’t all sports fans, and each visitor seeks something different when they log on. Whether it’s Longwood alumni, students, faculty and staff, recruits and potential students, our friends in Farmville or around the country, it’s important that our website provides engaging content that’s easy to find and resonates with a broad audience.”

Longwood begins its 11th season as a Division I institution this week, as the women’s soccer team – under the direction of 24th-year head coach, program founder and Longwood alumnus Todd Dyer – travels to Old Dominion for an exhibition matchup on Friday, Aug. 11.

About SIDEARM Sports

Founded in 2001 by current President/CEO Jeff Rubin, SIDEARM (Sports Information Distribution Engine with Archives and Records Management) Sports is the leader in collegiate athletic web-based content management solutions. SIDEARM Sports provides the software and technology that powers the websites, live stats, and video streaming for more 700 colleges, universities and high schools across North America. SIDEARM Sports works with NCAA DI, DII, DIII plus NAIA, NJCAA, NCCAA and CIS programs – no program is too large or too small for the SIDEARM software. For more information, visit www.sidearmsports.com.

