Dozens Oppose Rezoning Requests

Dozens of people showed up to oppose two rezoning requests at last night’s Farmville town council meeting. The first matter involves two acres of property owned by RObert and Sherry Martin to rezone about half of the property near High, Oak and Appomattox Streets to build a 95-thousand square foot student apartment complex. The second request was from Walk2Campus Holdings to rezone 37 of his group’s student housing properties. Right now on the Martin property, no more than 10 units of housing would be allowed, but they want to sell their property in order for Walk2Campus to build a 195 bed apartment complex for students. The vast majority of the people who showed up at the meeting are opposed to both requests. They say the changes would fundamentally change the character of Farmville. The town council voted unanimously to refer the metter to the planning commission.