Centra Southside Community Hospital hosted a school supply drive to help with back to school efforts. We were able to give all three schools (elementary, middle & high) a box full of necessities.

“We are grateful for community leaders like Centra that help set our students up for success.” stated Jenn Kinne, Spokeswoman for PECPS.

Picture attached includes Centra staff & volunteers.

L-R: Kerry Mossler, Gwen Akers-Booker, Janet Copeland & JD Towler