PECPS REVIEW PRELIMINARY STANDARDS OF LEARNING RESULTS

Farmville, Virginia– A review of preliminary Standards of Learning(SOL) results from the Spring 2017 test administration shows Prince Edward County Public Schools(PECPS) improved in some areas, while other areas require additional focus. Scores at Prince Edward County Elementary School show that there is more work to be done. Prince Edward County Middle School had gains in mathematics, but the preliminary reports show room for improvement in English and science scores. At Prince Edward County High School, preliminary reports show an increase in English scores, but opportunities for growth in mathematics, social studies, and science.

While official results will not be released by the Virginia Department of Education until later this month, teachers and administrators have already begun working to address those areas where improvement is needed. Teachers have been working hard to ensure that their lessons and instruction are aligned to the standards and will continue to analyze the data to identify focus areas for the upcoming school year. In addition, the division has hired staff such as Math and Reading coaches, that will provide additional support to the teachers in these areas. Each school will be refining their respective school improvement plans to develop strategies to improve student learning in all areas.

“We are mindful that while evaluation is certainly important, test scores do not define us. We are eagles and we are ready to quickly change our pace & direction to meet our goals.” stated Dr. Barbara Johnson, Superintendent.