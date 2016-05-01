SOUTHERN SOUL FESTIVAL AT TWIN LAKES STATE PARK

(Green Bay, VA)…We’re bringing back “the good old days” with a Southern Soul Festival at the lake. Get your groove on while listening to musical artists DJ Storm, the Just Friends Band, Miss Portia, Katrenia Jefferson, Big G, and the son of the legendary Johnny Taylor, TJ Hooker Taylor. Find out for yourself why, for nearly 70 years, people from all over the East Coast have traveled to this natural haven.

Gates open at 1 p.m. Show starts at 3 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and beer will be for sale. Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the gate. To buy tickets online, visit eventbrite.com and search for “Southern Soul Show,” or call Cynthia for more information at 804-615-2196. Experience the heritage of American music born in the crossroads of Virginia’s Piedmont.

Routes of Rhythm Music Trail is a collaborative effort between the state parks of the central and southern regions of Virginia to provide quality music events, educational programming and authentic experiences that tell the story of the creation and proliferation of American music heritage in the region.

Benchmark Community Bank is proud to sponsor the inaugural season for Routes of Rhythm Music Trail by Virginia State Parks.

