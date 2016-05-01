Cumberland County School Expands Free Lunch Program

We begin in Culmberland COunty this morning, where the free lunch program during the school year is being expanded. The Farmville Herald reports that parents won’t even have to fill out any more paperwork, either. Cumberland County recently qualified for the CEP, or Community Eligibility Provision, as did Prince Edward County. Schools can qualify for CEP if a combination of schools or the district as a whole – has a minimum number of identified students eligible for the program. An identified student is a student who receives some sort of public assistance like food stamps. The more students that qualify, the more reimbursement the district gets.