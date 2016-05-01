Event To Raise Awareness; Money for Volunteer Fire Department

A unique event has been scheduled for late September in honor of a local woman’s firefighter son. Cassandra Stish has helped put together Thor’s Hammer Firefighter Rodeo and Chili Cookoff, which is set for September 30th, according to the Farmville Herald. Stish’s son Thurston was a 19 year-old volunteer Buckingham County firefighter who was killed in a car crash on New Year’s Eve 2015. Stish says the inaugural event is an effort to raise awareness of the long hours and hard work that firefighters do.