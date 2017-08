A Buckingham County man has been arrested and jailed for numerous drug charges. Authorities say 20 year-old Dejuean Booker is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Court documents show that authorities seized five pounds of pot from Booker on July 26th. He’s also charged with manufacturing or distributing, possessing a firearm by a felon and failure to appear in court. As he waits in jail, Booker was ordered to appear in court on September 18th.