8th ANNUAL NATIONAL NIGHT OUT IN FARMVILLE A SUCCESS

FARMVILLE, VA- On August 1st over 500 people attended nine National Night Out events that were held throughout the Town of Farmville in conjunction with similar events held all over the country. Over 60 law enforcement officers and their associates, including the Farmville Police Department, Longwood University Police Department, the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, Probation and Parole officers, the Farmville Fire Department, officers from High Bridge State Park, and Prince Edward Commonwealth’s Attorney Megan Clark participated in the events.

“National Night Out is a great time for us to connect with and get to know residents and for them to get to know us. This familiarity helps to strengthen the community as a whole, making it safer,” commented Chief of Police, A. Q. “Andy” Ellington.

Events were hosted and organized by community members and included block parties and cookouts with food, music and appearances by McGruff, the crime dog and Smokey the Bear. The goal of National Night Out is to heighten crime and drug-prevention awareness, develop and strengthen partnerships between police and first responders and residents, and generate support for anti-crime programs in the community.