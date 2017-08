The Prince Edward County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room located on the 3rd floor of the Prince Edward County Courthouse. The purpose of the public hearing will be to get citizen input prior to considering action on a request by Jeremy and Amy Carter for a variance to reduce the required side yard setback requirement. The property is located along Piney Grove Road in Prince Edward County.