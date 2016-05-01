Prince Edward County TRIAD Meeting August 11

Prince Edward County TRIAD will hold its next senior event on Friday, August 11, 2017 at the Firemen’s Sports Arena, located at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville. A free lunch including BBQ, cole slaw and chips will be provided beginning at noon. James Walker will be the guest speaker. Walker will be discussing self-defense for seniors. Local law enforcement will also be available to provide updates on current scams and fraud. All persons, regardless of age, who are interested in crime prevention and the overall safety and security of Senior Citizens are encouraged to attend. In addition to lunch, door prizes will also be available. For more information, contact Karla Ellington at 434-298- 6897.