A conditional use permit has been granted for a portion of Plank and Airport Roads in southern Cumberland County. Business owner Ben Lapp, of Ben Henry Construction in Garmville, wants to start a general store called Lapp Store at the intersection, which he says would be primarily open to serve the Amish community. He would sell produce for the Amish, but says the store would welcome everyone. The Cumberland Planning COmmission granted to conditional use permit unanimously last week.