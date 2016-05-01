Farmville Public Hearing On Westview Cemetery Costs

The Farmville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, August 9th for the purpose of hearing citizen comments on a proposed ordinance amendment. The amendment has to do with the cost of digging of graves in Westview Cemetery. The town council is proposing raising the fees to $650 on weekdays for two hours of service and $800 on weekdays and holidays for two hours of service. Cremation urns shall be $325 on weekdays and $475 on weekends and holidays. All services after the alloted two hours would be charged at $105 per hour. The public hearing will be August 9th starting at 6:45 in the Farmville Town COuncil Chamber.