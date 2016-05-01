JULY WEATHER SUMMARY FOR FARMVILLE, VA.

Farmville, Virginia- During the month of July Farmville received 4.67 inches of rain during a month that typically renders 4.24 inches, which gave us a monthly surplus of .43 inches, according to past weather records kept at WFLO. Our year to date total was 25.72 inches compared to an average year to date total of 25.50 inches, which resulted in a rain surplus of .22 inches for the year to date.

Daytime high temperatures averaged 91 degrees while the nighttime average was at 69 degrees.

The highest daytime temperature was 99 degrees recorded on July 23rd and the lowest nighttime temperature was 56 degrees recorded on July 31st.

COMPILED BY:

Francis Wood/WFLO GM

National Weather Cooperative Observer