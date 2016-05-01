PECPS Hires New Public Relations Specialist

Prince Edward County Public Schools has announced the hiring of Jennifer Kinne as a Family and Community Engagement Liaison. In this role, Kinne will oversee the coordination of all family and community engagement

activities, including promotions via social media, print media, and the PECPS website. A statement from the school system says the district is excited for this new positon, and especially Ms. Kinne who has a strong background in public relations. Strengthening communication and partnerships with parents and the community is one of our primary goals, according to district Superintendent Dr. Barbara Johnson.