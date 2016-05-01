PECPS RECEIVES VTSS LEADERSHIP AWARD

Prince Edward County Public Schools receives the Leadership Award for Distinction in Implementation from the Virginia Tiered Systems of Support (VTSS). Farmville, Virginia- Prince Edward County Public Schools(PECPS) is pleased to announce that Governor Terry McAuliffe named PECPS as one of only four divisions in the state to receive the Virginia Tiered System of Supports (VTSS) Leadership Award. This award for Distinction in Implementation of VTTS Tier 1 was accepted by Teresa Vance, Assistant Principal/Family Services Facilitator, and Richard Goode, Director of Support Services. The Virginia Tiered Systems of Supports (VTSS) is a data-driven decision making framework for establishing the academic, behavioral and social-emotional supports needed for a school to be an effective learning environment for all students. “It is an honor to be among leaders in the state and to be recognized for our hard work by the Governor.” Stated Jennifer Kinne, spokeswoman for Prince Edward County Public Schools.

